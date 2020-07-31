With the pandemic making it clear that our country has no comprehensive public health system, it is time for a change.

Lisa Savage, Green Independent candidate for the U.S. Senate, is on the November ballot. She supports a Medicare For All health care system that will work for everyone and stop driving sick people into bankruptcy.

Vague references by the Republican and Democratic candidates about making health care more affordable do nothing to address the fact that millions of our citizens cannot pay for our current, for-profit, corporate medical care.

The sudden loss of jobs due to the pandemic has meant the loss of health care benefits for millions of families, making it clear that tying medical care to jobs is not a reliable method for protecting public health.

Lisa Savage will work to change from a pay-or-die health care system to Medicare For All, which is based on need, not profit.

Mark Roman

Solon

