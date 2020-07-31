Formerly known throughout the state as “get real. get Maine!,” the “Real Maine” brand promotes Maine farms, agricultural businesses, and farm products. Consumers will see the logo on foods in farmers’ markets, farm stands, and grocery stores, as well as at agricultural events throughout Maine, New England and nationally.

“Real Maine” is the foundation of an increased marketing and advertising initiative led by the Division of Agricultural Resource Development at the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) to generate a broader awareness and interest in farms, agricultural events, Maine-sourced foods, and other farm products. The original program, “get real. get Maine!” was created in 2001 and was refreshed with the new look in early 2020.

In addition to the refreshed logo, the Real Maine website was launched in July, providing more resources for people looking to connect with Maine agriculture. GetREALMAINE.com now provides information on individual Maine agricultural producers, events, and partners. There is also an interactive tool, a trip-building feature that allows people to plan for their next Maine agritourism adventure, whether that’s visiting a farmers’ market or the nearest apple orchard or pumpkin patch.

It’s no surprise that agriculture is deeply woven into the fabric of Maine’s way of life and it is through the Real Maine website, consumers can easily find information to connect them to this community—discover when your favorite Real Maine products are in season, experience one of the delicious pick-your-own crops throughout the state, or explore a farmers’ market in your community. Check the website regularly for updates on upcoming virtual Maine agricultural events like Open Farm Day Online, news, activity suggestions, recipes, and more.

We are fortunate to live in a state that offers such diverse products year-round from a thriving agricultural community. By sharing information and giving consumers access to local Maine farm products and experiences, we are supporting the growth of an industry that is an essential part of the state’s economy and the quality of life enjoyed by Maine people.

When you now see the new green Real Maine seal on products in stores, markets and beyond, be confident these are the same high-quality, locally grown Maine agricultural products you love.

