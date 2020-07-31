BASKETBALL

CJ McCollum scored 33 points and teamed with Damian Lillard for 11 of Portland’s 16 points in overtime, and the Trail Blazers resumed their season by beating the Memphis Grizzlies, 140-135.

Lillard finished with 29 points and nine assists as the Trail Blazers moved within 2 1/2 games of the Grizzlies for the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference.

Jaren Jackson Jr. had 33 points and rookie Ja Morant added 22 points and 11 assists for Memphis.

• Devin Booker scored 27 points, Deandre Ayton added 24 points and 12 rebounds, and the Phoenix Suns beat the Washington Wizards, 125-112.

• Evan Fournier scored 24 points as Orlando defeated Brooklyn, 128-118.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Jayron Kearse of the Lions has been suspended for three games for violating the NFL’s policy on substance abuse.

• Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker and cornerback Cordrea Tankersley have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

• The Falcons placed defensive tackle Tyeler Davison and quarterback Danny Etling on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

• Jaguars defensive tackle Al Woods, who has played for five teams during his 10-year NFL career, is opting out of the 2020 season.

• Bills starting right guard Jon Feliciano is out indefinitely after having surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle.

• Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick will be the new announcing team for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” according to a person familiar with the decision.

COLLEGES

CORONAVIRUS: Duke says 25 athletes have tested positive for the coronavirus over the past three weeks as they began returning to campus for voluntary practice.

The school announced that a total of 700 tests have been administered to 309 athletes, coaches and staff. Sixteen athletes who tested positive have gone through a required isolation period and have been cleared by physicians to return to regular activities, and nine athletes are still in mandatory isolation.

FOOTBALL: The Pac-12 set Sept. 26 as the start of its 10-game, conference-only football schedule, joining the Southeastern Conference in pushing back its season by nearly a month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan approved by university presidents moves the conference championship game back two weeks from Dec. 4 to Dec. 18 or 19.

