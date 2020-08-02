LADY LAKE, Fla. – Darrel Gene Gamash, 77, died at Lady Lake Care Center, Fla. on July 10, 2020. He was born in St. John, Maine, the fourth of eight children to parents Leo and Edith (O’Leary) Gamash

The family moved to Old Orchard Beach in 1941. Darrel graduated from Old Orchard Beach High School in 1962. He was employed at Minott Construction and Whitman and Howard Surveyors, New England.

Darrel and first wife, Fran, moved to Florida in 1981. He worked at Command Medical, Ormond Beach, Fla. A quiet man, Darrel enjoyed many years of fishing and metal detecting. Also enjoyed the game of golf.

He was predeceased by his parents; first wife, Fran; and brothers, John and Warren.

He is survived by his wife, Pat; brothers, Carl and Michael, sisters, Linda, Tiny, and Norma; nieces and nephews; along with many friends.

Per his request, no funeral services are planned.

