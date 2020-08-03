Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Mon. 8/10 6 p.m. Planning Board
Tues. 8/11 2 p.m. Community Advisory Response Team
Wed. 8/12 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to meetings via Zoom.
Mon. 8/10 7 p.m. Town Council
Durham
Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.
Tues. 8/11 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Thur. 8/6 5:30 p.m. Recycling & Energy Advisory Committee
Mon. 8/10 7 p.m. Special Town Council Meeting
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Mon. 8/10 6 p.m. Winslow Park Commission
Wed. 8/12 6 p.m. Coastal Waters Commission
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Tues. 8/11 7 p.m. Planning Board
Pownal
Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.
Mon. 8/10 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 8/6 7 p.m. Town Council Special Meeting/Workshop
Thur. 8/13 7 p.m. Operations Committee
Thur. 8/13 7 p.m. School Committee
