Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Mon.  8/10  6 p.m.  Planning Board

Tues.  8/11  2 p.m.  Community Advisory Response Team

Wed.  8/12  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to meetings via Zoom.

Mon.  8/10  7 p.m.  Town Council

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Tues.  8/11  6:30 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Thur.  8/6  5:30 p.m.  Recycling & Energy Advisory Committee

Mon.  8/10  7 p.m.  Special Town Council Meeting

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Mon.  8/10  6 p.m.  Winslow Park Commission

Wed.  8/12  6 p.m.  Coastal Waters Commission

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Tues.  8/11  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Mon.  8/10  7 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur.  8/6  7 p.m.  Town Council Special Meeting/Workshop

Thur.  8/13  7 p.m.  Operations Committee

Thur.  8/13  7 p.m.  School Committee

chebeague island maine, cumberland maine, durham maine, falmouth maine, Forecaster Community, freeport maine, north yarmouth maine, pownal maine, yarmouth maine
