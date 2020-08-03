Former wrestling star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said he has acquired the XFL.

The 48-year-old Johnson made the announcement Monday on Twitter. The price reportedly is $15 million.

The XFL had eight franchises and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule before canceling the remainder of its season in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It drew decent TV ratings early on and had deals with ESPN and Fox.

The league suspended operations and laid off all of its employees on April 10 and filed for bankruptcy protection on April 13.

Since ending his wrestling career, Johnson has became a movie star, including in the “Fast & Furious” and “Jumanji” franchises.

Spring football is a difficult challenge, as the Alliance of American Football found out in 2019, not lasting a full season, either.

A previous version of the XFL also played one season in 2001.

MLB: Cleveland Manager Terry Francona will not be with the club for its series opener Monday night in Cincinnati as he deals with a gastrointestinal issue.

Francona was scheduled for an exam at the Cleveland Clinic to address his medical condition. He was forced to return to the team’s hotel on Sunday in Minneapolis as the Indians completed their first road trip of 2020 and a four-game series with the Twins. First-base coach Sandy Alomar filled in for the 61-year-old Francona, who is in his eighth season with Cleveland. Alomar will also manage the Indians against the Reds. Francona’s status for the remainder of the week is not yet known. The Indians said Francona’s ailment is not COVID-19-related. Team President Chris Antonetti is expected to provide an update before the Indians play the first of four games over the next four days against the Reds. Cleveland’s next home game is Wednesday. Francona, who won two World Series titles with Boston, missed two games during spring training because he wasn’t feeling well. He was sidelined for one game last season after undergoing eye surgery. He missed a week in 2017 following a procedure to address an irregular heartbeat.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Eagles Coach Doug Pederson says he feels great and has no symptoms after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Pederson is quarantining at home away from family members and plans to run the team virtually while assistant head coach Duce Staley handles leadership duties during training camp.

“I know this virus affects people differently and I’m respectful and mindful of that,” Pederson said in a video conference Monday. “I feel great. Energy level is high. Really no symptoms whatsoever. I’m very fortunate.”

The 52-year-old Pederson enters his fifth season as Philadelphia’s head coach. He has led the Eagles to three straight playoff appearances and the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory following the 2017 season.

“I think one of the things I’ve learned this offseason is, I can still run the team virtually,” Pederson said. “I just finished up a bunch of player meetings. Duce assumes my role in the day-to-day activities in the building. He and I talk every single morning.”

• Panthers linebacker Christian Miller has informed the team he has opted out of the 2020 season because of coronavirus concerns.

Miller, a fourth-round pick in 2019 out of Alabama, played in seven games last year. He had two sacks in the victory over the Cardinals in Week 3, but injured his ankle two weeks later and played just 25 snaps the rest of the season.

Miller is the son of former Giants linebacker Corey Miller.

Miller called it an emotional decision to opt out, saying “I ultimately feel it is the right and safest decision for me and my family. I am proud to be a Panther, and I am genuinely excited about the direction we are going under coach (Matt) Rhule and his staff. I wish the entire organization nothing but the best for 2020, and I can’t wait to rejoin them again in 2021.”

Miller is the second Carolina player to opt out of the season, joining undrafted rookie linebacker Jordan Mack.

• The Falcons have signed former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darqueze Dennard, who adds needed experience in a young secondary.

Dennard, a first-round pick by the Bengals in 2014, has made 24 starts in 77 games. He has three interceptions, two forced fumbles and 22 passes defensed in his six seasons and started five games in 2019.

• The Minnesota Vikings signed general manager Rick Spielman to a multi-year contract extension on Monday, the latest move toward maintaining continuity among the club’s key leaders.

As they’ve done with previous deals, the Vikings matched their commitment to Spielman with theirs to head coach Mike Zimmer, who signed a three-year extension last month. Both Spielman and Zimmer had begun the final season of their contracts until gaining the extra measure of job security this summer.

Spielman was hired in 2006 as vice president of player personnel. He had his role elevated to general manager with full authority over the roster in 2012. Since that promotion, the Vikings have made the playoffs four times in eight seasons, with two NFC North titles. They are 72-54-2 over that span, the fourth-best record in the NFC.

TENNIS

MURRAY GETS WILD CARD: Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray was one of four men given wild-card entries Monday for the tuneup tournament that will be held at Flushing Meadows before the U.S. Open.

Murray won the Western & Southern Open in 2008 and 2011. The hard-court event is usually held in Cincinnati but is moving to the site of the U.S. Open as part of efforts to hold professional tennis competition during the coronavirus pandemic.

Also getting wild cards for the ATP Masters 1000 tournament: Tommy Paul, Tennys Sandgren and Frances Tiafoe.

Main-draw play will run from Aug. 22-28. The U.S. Open begins Aug. 31.

The 33-year-old Murray has twice had hip operations and hasn’t played an official tour match since the Davis Cup last November. He won Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016 and the U.S. Open in 2012.

The Western & Southern Open will be the first official event on the men’s tour in more than five months. Sanctioned tennis went on hiatus in March because of the COVID-19 outbreak and the women’s tour is returning this week in Palermo, Italy.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous