Desert of Maine
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. 95 Desert Road, Freeport, $10, 5 and under, free for Freeport residents. desertofmaine.com.
Isn’t it time you finally satisfy your curiosity about the Freeport anomaly known as the Desert of Maine? Sand dunes in a forest? What the what? Take a self-guided tour of what’s been a tourist spot for almost a century. It’s a geological wonder spread over more than 40 acres, and it’s been calling your name forever. Your excuses have dried up, so go have a fine and sandy time of it.
Yoga in the Park
6 p.m. Thursday. Through Aug. 27. Deering Oaks park, Portland, free, preregistration required. eventbrite.com
L.L. Bean invites you to stretch and rejuvenate in Portland’s Deering Oaks park every Thursday evening in August. Free yoga sessions are hosted by Freeport Yoga Company, and you should bring your own mat, face covering (for common spaces), water bottle, insect repellent, sunscreen and hand sanitizer. All levels are welcome.
‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’
8:30 p.m. (gates at 7 p.m.) Wednesday and Thursday. Saco Drive-In Theater, 969 Portland Road, Saco, $15 per car. eventbrite.com
Hey muggles, it’s time to spend an evening with your old friends Harry Potter, Hermione Grainger, Ron Weasley, Hagrid, Albus Dumbeldore, Severus Snape and the rest of the Hogwarts crew. The Saco Drive-In is screening the 2004 film “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” the third installment of the legendary Harry Potter series. Bring your own butter beer and Bertie Bott jellybeans or hit the snack bar as Harry and company deal with the issue of Sirius Black’s escape from Azkaban prison, not to mention he-who-must-not-be-named.
‘Maine Inspired: Art Luminaries at the Bicentennial’
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Through Dec. 23. Zillman Art Museum, University of Maine, 40 Harlow St., Bangor, free. zam.umaine.edu
Zillman Art Museum in Bangor has just announced three new exhibits, all running into December. “Maine Inspired: Art Luminaries at the Bicentennial” is a showcase of artists who have contributed to Maine’s cultural fabric with their internationally known works. You’ll see works by Winslow Homer, Andrew Wyeth, John Marin and photographer Berenice Abbott. The other exhibits are “Being Here: Marcie Jan Bronstein” and “Wood Nymphs: Joanne Carson.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: Changes at U.S. Postal Service a threat to democracy
-
Local & State
COVID-19 cases among blueberry workers worsen farm labor shortage
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Aug. 3
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Trump’s relationship with Putin should be explored
-
Times Record Opinion
Guest column: Working together
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.