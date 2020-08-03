Desert of Maine

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. 95 Desert Road, Freeport, $10, 5 and under, free for Freeport residents. desertofmaine.com.

Isn’t it time you finally satisfy your curiosity about the Freeport anomaly known as the Desert of Maine? Sand dunes in a forest? What the what? Take a self-guided tour of what’s been a tourist spot for almost a century. It’s a geological wonder spread over more than 40 acres, and it’s been calling your name forever. Your excuses have dried up, so go have a fine and sandy time of it.

Yoga in the Park

6 p.m. Thursday. Through Aug. 27. Deering Oaks park, Portland, free, preregistration required. eventbrite.com

L.L. Bean invites you to stretch and rejuvenate in Portland’s Deering Oaks park every Thursday evening in August. Free yoga sessions are hosted by Freeport Yoga Company, and you should bring your own mat, face covering (for common spaces), water bottle, insect repellent, sunscreen and hand sanitizer. All levels are welcome.

‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’

8:30 p.m. (gates at 7 p.m.) Wednesday and Thursday. Saco Drive-In Theater, 969 Portland Road, Saco, $15 per car. eventbrite.com

Hey muggles, it’s time to spend an evening with your old friends Harry Potter, Hermione Grainger, Ron Weasley, Hagrid, Albus Dumbeldore, Severus Snape and the rest of the Hogwarts crew. The Saco Drive-In is screening the 2004 film “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” the third installment of the legendary Harry Potter series. Bring your own butter beer and Bertie Bott jellybeans or hit the snack bar as Harry and company deal with the issue of Sirius Black’s escape from Azkaban prison, not to mention he-who-must-not-be-named.

‘Maine Inspired: Art Luminaries at the Bicentennial’

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Through Dec. 23. Zillman Art Museum, University of Maine, 40 Harlow St., Bangor, free. zam.umaine.edu

Zillman Art Museum in Bangor has just announced three new exhibits, all running into December. “Maine Inspired: Art Luminaries at the Bicentennial” is a showcase of artists who have contributed to Maine’s cultural fabric with their internationally known works. You’ll see works by Winslow Homer, Andrew Wyeth, John Marin and photographer Berenice Abbott. The other exhibits are “Being Here: Marcie Jan Bronstein” and “Wood Nymphs: Joanne Carson.”

