WASHINGTON — Left fielder Juan Soto was reinstated by the Washington Nationals from the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday after missing the team’s first seven games of the season.

Manager Dave Martinez did not put the slugger in Washington’s starting lineup against the New York Mets for the opener of a two-game series Tuesday night. Martinez did say Soto was available to pinch hit.

“I talked to him last night and he really felt like he probably could use another day or two. He said his legs felt a little heavy. His arm was a little sore,” Martinez said. “He tried to ramp it up. … The last four days, he probably got about 20 at-bats. In that respect, he doesn’t feel that bad, but I want to make sure we keep him healthy. We just got him back. He missed a lot of time.”

Soto was sidelined on opening day, July 23, after testing positive for the coronavirus.

He only was allowed to return to workouts on Saturday, part of an unusual four-day break for the Nationals caused by the suspension of the Miami Marlins’ season after a team outbreak of COVID-19.

The Nationals also reinstated right-handed reliever Wander Suero from the IL before Tuesday’s game and optioned outfielder Andrew Stevenson to the club’s alternate training site. Only one corresponding move was necessary because the Nationals already had placed reliever Will Harris on the IL last week.

The 21-year-old Soto is a big part of Washington’s offense. He had 34 homers and 110 RBIs during the 2019 regular season before becoming a postseason star while helping the franchise win its first World Series championship.

During a 3-4 start to the truncated season, the Nationals are averaging 3.4 runs per game and their team OPS is just .704.

Clearly, Martinez wants Soto in the middle of the order. But he also wants to be cautious.

“I told him: ‘You’ve got to understand, too, we do have a DH now. So these days where you need a day off, we can plop you at DH.’ And he said, ‘Yeah, I forgot about that,’” Martinez said.

BRAVES: Atlanta placed right-hander Mike Soroka on the 45-day injured list following his season-ending torn right Achilles tendon and have designated right-hander Chris Rusin for assignment.

Soroka, the team’s Opening Day starter, had to be helped off the field after suffering his injury in Monday night’s loss to the New York Mets.

General Manager Alex Anthopoulos said Soroka, who turned 23 on Tuesday, is expected to have surgery within a week.

“He will recover and we expect him to be the same guy he was,” Anthopoulos said.

Anthopoulos wouldn’t place a timetable on Soroka’s recovery period.

INDIANS: Manager Terry Francona continues to undergo medical tests for a gastrointestinal issue, and there remains no clear timetable for when he’ll return to the team.

Francona has scheduled appointments with “a series of doctors” at the Cleveland Clinic on Tuesday and Wednesday, said team President Chris Antonetti, who is with the team in Cincinnati. Antonetti doesn’t know when Francona will be back and doesn’t believe he will be sidelined for a significant period.

The Indians have lost four straight games, three without Francona, going into Tuesday night’s matchup in Cincinnati.

First-base coach Sandy Alomar is filling in for Francona while he’s away.

MARLINS: Miami is supposed to end an eight-day hiatus with a game at Camden Yards on Tuesday night against the Orioles, but those plans have been temporarily put on hold.

Major League Baseball released a statement around three hours before the scheduled 7:35 p.m. start saying the game “may be delayed as we await the final test results clearing the Marlins to resume play.”

The team had not arrived at the ballpark by 4:45, but the Marlins were expected to receive clearance to play from MLB shortly after that, a person familiar with the situation told the AP on condition of anonymity.

Miami hasn’t played a game since July 26. After that series against the Phillies, the Marlins’ season was suspended because of a coronavirus outbreak on the team. At least 18 players, and 21 in the traveling party, tested positive.

Monday night’s game is a makeup from July 29, which was supposed to be Baltimore’s home opener. The Orioles instead played the New York Yankees.

