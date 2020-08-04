HARPSWELL – Ruth Elizabeth Allen passed away at home in the early morning of July 24, 2020 surrounded by those she loved and those who loved her.

She was born on February 15th, 1942 in Harpswell Maine, daughter of Spencer and Gladys Allen. She graduated from Brunswick High School in 1960.

Ruth devoted 44 years of her professional life working in Banking in the Brunswick area. Since retirement, she spent much of her time volunteering at the Kellogg Church, the Cribbage Club, and the Harpswell Cemetery Association. She particularly loved helping at church suppers, baking for various church events and crafting all year long in preparation for the annual church Christmas fair where many of her sewing and craft projects were donated.

She enjoyed traveling with her husband William. They took a trip of a lifetime to Ireland and in their later years enjoyed RV camping. Their camping expeditions took them from Acadia to Florida, always surrounded by the family and friends she loved. Many of her and Bill’s close friendships developed from the people they met while traveling.

Family was the most important part of her life’s journey. Her bright smile and positive outlook will be greatly missed at our gatherings, as will the unique gifts that only she could find to individualize everyone’s celebrations. Her blueberry cake and Christmas morning breakfast casserole were legendary. She took joy in each grandchild and niece and nephew; she looked forward to each family gathering or events to watch everyone grow and learn. Her annual Memorial Day parade and picnic event was one the family always enjoyed.

She was predeceased by her brother, Albert Allen of North Yarmouth.

Ruth is survived by her husband William E. Allen of Harpswell; her stepsons Scott Allen and wife Constance Hall of Bowdoinham, Glenn and Karie Allen of Marysville, Washington as well as their adopted son, Donald Martin of Lagrange Maine; beloved nieces, Debbie and Steve Low of Laconia New Hampshire, Sandy and Kerry Burnell of North Yarmouth, Cindy and Rick Young of North Yarmouth; three grandchildren, Corey Allen of Harpswell, Aden and Addison Allen of Marysville Washington; many great nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to visit 4-7 pm Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street Brunswick. Visitors are requested to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing. There will be a private family graveside service at a later date. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the

Harpswell Neck Fire Department

P.O. Box 8,

Harpswell, ME 04079.

