Members of the Second Battalion of the 366th Infantry who were stationed at North Yarmouth during World War II included Sgt. McArthur Stafford and Pvt. Robert A. Stephens, both of New York City. They were pictured in North Yarmouth on July 4, 1942. The men were part of a group of Black soldiers sent to Maine to guard railroad bridges that provided a connection to Canada. In case Germans during World War II bombed ports, the country needed a supply route and the Grand Trunk rail lines provided that alternative.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: