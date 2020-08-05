NORTH WATERBORO – On July 29, 2020, Irene Marie Fillmore Munro Eastman of N. Waterboro, Maine, succumbed to cancer. Irene was the fourth daughter of Lloyd and Irene Fillmore of Buxton, Maine. She is survived by three sisters: Kathleen Chase of Waterboro, Linda Donovan of Amherst, Ohio, and Sharon Rodgers of Billerica, Mass.; and two brothers: Richard Fillmore of Hollis and Steven Fillmore of Waterboro. Irene is also survived by her former husband, Malcolm Munro of Palatine Bridge, N.Y. and her current husband, Christopher Eastman of N. Waterboro, and four children, Jessica Chou of Willow Spring, N.C., Joshua Munro of Westbrook, Cassidy Munro of Highland, and Nickolas Munro of E. Waterboro, and three stepchildren, Jessica Cardoza of Derry, N.H., Joshua Eastman of Dover, N.H., and Jordon Eastman of Jacksonville, Fla., and 12 grandchildren.

Irene was an accomplished seamstress and knitter. She also was certified in Sports Medicine and Nutrition. Many lives were touched by her love and great tailoring abilities. She gave her life to Christ on July, 7, 1963, while making wordless book bracelets at camp, and hasn’t regretted it since. She was dearly loved and will be missed by many.

Plans for a memorial service in Maine will be finalized after the novel Coronavirus pandemic. Announcements about this will be posted to Irene’s Facebook page in the coming year.

Arrangements are conducted by Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home and Cremation, 13 Portland Road, Buxton, Maine.

Condolences may be posted to http://www.dcpate.com

Charitable contributions can be made to St. Jude or the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital in Portland, Maine.

