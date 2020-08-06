Music

Aug. 6

The Joan Kennedy Duo, 6:30 p.m., Steep Falls Village Park gazebo, Main Street, Steep Falls. Part of the Summer Concert Series by Standish Parks & Recreation. Free.

Aug. 8

Music in the Park, 24 Main St., Gray, drive-in style. Check for open slots at graymaine.org/blueberry-festival-committee.

Aug. 11

Joan Kennedy, country music, 6-7:30 p.m., Robie Softball Field, 28 Ball Park Road, Gorham. Park at Gorham High School or at municipal center. Sponsored by Gorham Recreation Department. Free.

Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival’s Concert from Home, youtube.com/channel/UCmAvtTnNZ2ZP9KkhanYG-TQ. Reception via Zoom with musicians, 8:30 p.m. after performance; contact Carol Madsen at [email protected] for link. For more information: sllmf.org.

Aug. 12

Half Moon Jug Band, 6:30 p.m., Steep Falls Village park gazebo located on Main Street, Steep Falls. Part of the Summer Concert Series by Standish Parks & Recreation. Free.

Poetry

Aug. 11

Poetry Express Live Stream, 6-8 p.m., via Facebook Live. Led by poet and artist Kifah Abdulla. Bridgton Public Library, 1 Church St., Bridgton. Visit bridgtonlibrary.org/poetry-express/ for more information and to register.

Art

“Home Work” exhibit, a show of art work conceived during Maine’s months of the shelter-in-place order, is on display now at Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. 647-2787, gallery302.com.

