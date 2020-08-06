Post ready for meetings
The Stephen W. Manchester Post 62 of the American Legion on Dunn Street has been “spruced up” and is ready for monthly meetings to begin in September, says Dennis Marrotte.
“All the overgrown weeds and shrubbery at the front entrance have been removed and replaced with some new perennials,” he said.
The mold-covered cement block wall facing the parking area has been power washed and repainted, he said, and an unused window and and frame for the old coal furnace was replaced with new cement blocks.
The post meets the first Wednesday monthly for dinner and a program.
Red Cross needs blood
Westbrook Memorial Post 197 of the American Legion, 300 Conant St. (Route 25), will host a blood donation opportunity from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12.
To make an appointment, download the free blood donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
