SACO – Irene A. Notis, 93, of Saco, passed away early Wednesday morning on August 5, 2020, in Scarborough.

She was born in Waltham, Massachusetts, on March 30, 1927, the daughter of Stephen and Sophia (Liponis) Nanos. At an early age, Irene and her family moved to Portland and South Portland. She graduated from South Portland High School and than Westbrook College.

She met and married her husband, Steve Notis. They had two children, Cynthia and Steven. Once the children were in junior high school, she went back to college at University of Southern Maine and received an associate degree. She taught second grade for 14 years, finding this very rewarding.

After the family moved to Saco, she taught at South Portland High School. She later became a realtor and worked with her husband at their real estate company.

Irene enjoyed wintering in Florida and traveling. They enjoyed many trips to Greece and also going to Italy, Paris, London and Canada.

Mrs. Notis was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Saco. She was a member of St. Fotini Society and the Education and Industrial Union.

She was predeceased by her husband, Steve in 2000, by her daughter, Cynthia A. Claffey in 2010 and by one brother, Louis Nanos.

She is survived by her son, Steven M. Notis and his wife Deborah and grandsons, Alexander Notis and Theodore Notis.

Services will be private. Entombment will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery. To view Irene’s memorial page or leave an online condolence please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com

Guest Book