Gulf of Maine Sashimi is a small company that had been supplying a variety of local seafood from Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts to restaurants and chefs until the current health crisis. Now, to support local fishermen, they have created a direct-to-consumer system to allow harvesting to continue and consumers to enjoy the highest quality handling and the knowledge that sustainable practices are observed.

The company sends a weekly email to customers with current offerings and prices. Patrons order and pay online and select a pickup location and time. In Brunswick, the location is Turtle Rock Farm, 39 Burbank Ave., at Brunswick Landing from noon to 2 p.m. Fridays. Purchase anytime by pressing the “Purchase Fish” button on the company’s website, gulfofmainesashimi.com. The offerings change and may be sold out toward the end of the week. This fish is fresh, so it is helpful to sign up for email alerts about current availability.

Jen Levin heads the group as president and CEO, along with Brendan Landry in sourcing and sales and Kelsey O’Connor who heads product development. Their commitment is to partner with fishermen who respect the sea and sustainable harvesting.

Erica Archer of Wine Wise Events is a wine educator and conductor of wine sailing tours, wine dinners (currently virtual) coordinated with local celebrity chefs, wine travel to California and Italy (when permitted) and wine and spirits walks around Portland. She is also the founder and director of Portland Wine Week, seven days of dinners, tastings, sunset sails and more beginning June 14, 2021. winewiseevents.com.

Ed Colburn opened the Water Street Kitchen, 15 Water St., Wiscasset, just over a year ago in the former location of Le Garage. The menu includes unique items like a Daily Ceviche ($14), Charred Brussels Sprouts with Horseradish Dill Aioli ($10) and Cioppino ($27). A recent special featured six large seared sea scallops, shishito peppers and creamy Romano polenta. Entrees range from $22 to $28. There is outside seating with a beautiful view of the Sheepscot River. Open Tuesday through Sunday; reservations are strongly encouraged via waterstreetmaine.com. 687-8076.

Summer Graze with Black Tie Catering and Eighteen Twenty Wines, 6-9 p.m., Pineland Farms, 16 Pineland Drive, New Gloucester. The evening features hors d’oeuvres with cocktails followed by a four-course served dinner with paired wines. Tickets $75 at Eventbrite.

