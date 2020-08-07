WISCASSET – “Impressionism, Modernism and Realism,” which opens Aug. 15 at the Wiscasset Bay Gallery, is a diverse exhibition spanning the early 19th and mid-20th centuries featuring works by Spanish, French, Italian, Dutch, Belgian and American artists.

Of particular interest is a vibrant watercolor by neo-impressionist, Hippolyte Petitjean (French, 1854-1929). Using his pointillist technique, Petitjean depicts a vase of flowers emerging out of a background of green, purple and yellow dots. A work by fellow neo-impressionist, Theo van Rysselberghe (Belgian, 1862-1926), renders a semi-draped nude in sanguine on paper. Modernist and fauvist Raoul Dufy’s (French, 1877-1953) charming ink wash on paper shows a sea with sailboats, steamers, waves and a floating figure.

On the more traditional, impressionist front is a view of Paris and the Seine River with steamboats, fishermen, dogs and ladies with parasols by Paul Vogler (French, 1853-1904). Complementing Vogler’s cityscape is the American impressionist, Carl Hirschberg’s (American, 1854-1923) view of Concarneau Harbor in Brittany.

Jay Hall Connaway (American, 1893-1970) is represented by large, dynamic oils as well as small delicate watercolors of Lobster Cove and the headlands on Monhegan Island. Another American impressionist, Charles Ebert (American, 1873-1959) from Connecticut, summered on Monhegan. Ebert’s colorful, broken brushstrokes capture island life on a crisp summer day with billowing clouds and deep turquoise waters.

On the more urban side of life are Reginald Marsh’s (American, 1898-1954) “Railroad” and “Tug on the East River” and Kenneth Hayes Miller’s (American, 1876-1952) “Leaving the Shop, 1929” which depicts two well dressed ladies in furs chatting under an umbrella.

Other important American and European artists represented in the exhibition include Paul Cezanne (French, 1839-1906), August Rodin (French, 1840-1917), Marie Laurencin (French, 1883-1956) and Carolus-Duran (French, 1838-1917).

“Impressionism, Modernism and Realism” will continue at the Wiscasset Bay Gallery, 67 Main St., Wiscasset, through Sept 30.

