Crown Jewel, a restaurant on Great Diamond Island in Portland, says it’s closing for the season because of a dispute over its lease.

In social-media posts Saturday, the waterfront restaurant’s owners said they ran into trouble after launching a “boat side delivery” service from a leased space at the Diamond’s Edge Marina.

The marina revoked the lease because it said Crown Jewel encouraged customers to tie up their boats at the marina, the owners said. But the restaurant owners said they had instructed customers not to tie up their boats there.

Boat delivery was necessary to keep business going during the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners said, and now remaining open is unsustainable for the season.

