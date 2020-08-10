SCARBOROUGH — Frith Farm on 61 Ash Swamp Road is offering small outdoor workshops that owner Daniel Mays said teaches people about culinary techniques and shows off the benefits of farming life.

Each workshop is led by a different host, and the topics range from the art of beekeeping to crafting elderberry syrup, Mays said.

Sessions are limited to 10 people, Mays said. Classes will be held outside, as a health and safety precaution because of COVID-19.

As Frith Farm is a no-till farm, Mays said that he leads a three-session workshop that teaches people the benefits of the practice. The work completed on the farm is done without equipment, and while not the easiest job, farming can be one of the most rewarding.

Mays recently released a book called the “No-Till Organic Vegetable Farm,” which he said will highlight many of the practices that he covers in the workshops.

“I love getting the community out onto the farm so they can see what we’re doing and they can connect with the land and connect with good food,” he said. “They can learn culinary skills and how to grow their own crops.”

The next workshop, taking place on Aug. 15, is called Mushroom For Food, Health, and Our Environment, according to Frith Farm’s website. It will be taught by Dan Agro, owner of AgroMyco, a mushroom-based supply and consulting business.

A full list of this year’s workshops and information about registering can be found at https://frithfarm.net/events.html. Mays said that there will also be sessions about beekeeping and crafting tonics.

One of the best benefits of farming is getting outside to get fresh air, Mays said.

“There’s plenty about it that you can only understand by visiting or coming and volunteering,” he said. “There’s more you can’t understand unless you actually come out and try it and see how it’s done.”

Mays said he’s been at Frith Farm for 10 years and loves the mix of culture and values that Scarborough offers.

“I’m kind of on the edge of more rural areas, more of the longer term residents of hearty Mainers,” he said. “There’s are also the new-coming residents, so it’s nice to see.”

Frith Farm, which has a total of nine acres, tries to connect with the community in other ways, Mays said. Because Frith Farm is a Community Supported Agriculture farm, people can enjoy weekly pickups of produce. More information is available on the farm’s website at https://frithfarm.net/

