Sara Gideon will not be an independent voice for the people of Maine. If elected she will have no seniority and will have to do the bidding of the Democratic (an oxymoron) leadership. We can be sure, if elected, Sara will forget about Maine and will vote how she is told.
Susan Collins is obviously a thinker. She is not swayed by popular opinion. She is truly bi-partisan and will always deliberate in the best traditions of the United States Senate.
Please look at her entire record and know that she is always looking out for the interests of the citizens of our state and our nation.
Mike Schwartz
Westbrook
