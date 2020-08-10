The 76ers could be a shell of themselves during Tuesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns at The Arena.

Joel Embiid will be sidelined with a twisted left ankle. Josh Richardson will miss the game due to rest. Tobias Harris (right ankle soreness) and Al Horford (left knee soreness) are questionable.

Meanwhile, Ben Simmons, who was already sidelined, had surgery Monday morning to remove the loose body in his left knee. Dr. Chris Dodson from the Rothman Orthopaedic Institute performed the surgery. The loose piece was found after he suffered a temporary partial dislocation of his left kneecap Wednesday against the Washington Wizards.

The Sixers said Simmons will begin rehabilitation immediately in Philadelphia and will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks. There’s a report that the two-time All-Star will miss the remainder of the season. The team had been preparing for the playoffs as if the 6-foot-10, 248-pounder won’t be available.

MONDAY’S GAMES

MAVERICKS 122, JAZZ 114: Short-handed Dallas rallied from a 22-point deficit in the second half to stun Utah Jazz.

Tim Hardaway Jr. led the Mavericks with 27 points and Seth Curry added 22. Boban Majanovic had 20 points and nine rebounds. It was the biggest comeback for the Mavericks since February 2016 and the win means Dallas still has a slim shot at earning the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

Dallas won despite playing without stars Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, who were both resting because of nagging injuries.

SUNS 128, THUNDER 101: Devin Booker scored 35 points, and Phoenix rolled past short-handed Oklahoma City to improve to 6-0 in the restart and improve their playoff chances.

The Suns have surged in the Western Conference standings. They entered the day just 1 1/2 games behind eighth-place Memphis and a game behind ninth-place Portland in the race to qualify for a spot in the play-in series.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »