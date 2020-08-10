A talk, Your Voice Matters: A Visit with Scarborough Author Elisa Boxer, will take place at the Scarborough Public Library on Thursday, Aug. 13 at noon. School age children and parents are invited to hear Boxer read her recently published book, “The Voice that Won the Vote.”

Boxer will be fielding questions about the writing process and her journey as an author, about the importance of finding your voice and speaking your truth and the courage required to do so, and about women’s suffrage, as August marks the 100th anniversary of women winning the right to vote.

“The Voice that Won the Vote” is a picture book geared for children ages 6-12. Middle schoolers are also welcome to attend this program because picture books are an excellent way to learn history and to begin researching a topic. Learn more about Boxer’s work by visiting her website: http://elisaboxer.com/

This family-friendly event is scheduled at noon to allow parents and children to join during the lunch hour. It is free to attend and open to the public. To receive the Zoom link, contact Lucy Norvell, the library’s coordinator of programming and communications at [email protected] or 396-6279. Provide the names of those who wish to attend. Questions for Boxer can be submitted in advance of the talk; include them with your request for the link. Details are available on the library’s website.

