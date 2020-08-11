WELLS

Library offering three online classes for kids and adults

• Summer Story Time will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, offering children a time to engage in stories, songs, games, and dancing with their favorite librarians on Facebook.

• A Crafty Kids live demonstration will to make a tote bag out of an old T-Shirt will be at at 3 p.m. Thursday on Facebook Live. Take and make kits will be available Tuesday-Thursday at the back door of the library during open hours. The following materials will be needed: an old T-shirt, a permanent marker, scissors for cutting fabric, and a bowl (optional).

• For adults, there will be a Fiber Arts Group gathering at 10:30 a.m. Friday via Zoom to show off your latest knitting creation, get tips on crochet techniques, and just chat with old friends and make some new ones. Email Anne at [email protected] to get your Zoom link invitation. All ages & levels of ability are encouraged to join us for ideas, inspiration and lively conversation.

For more details, reserve a spot, order curbside books titles on line, or other, contact Cindy Appleby at [email protected] or call the library at 646-8181.

UNITY

MOFGA offering online training for beginning farmers

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association (MOFGA) offers a variety of farm training projects online throughout the summer for beginning farmers. These workshops, open to the public, run online visa Zoom this year. This week’s schedule includes the following:

• Kids Gardening Club at 11 a.m. Tuesday, free. Build pollinator hotels, share stories from our own gardens and more.

• At 5 p.m. Wednesday, learn about New Roots Cooperative Farm, a New American-owned cooperative in practice and learn about worker co-op farms, farmland co-ops, marketing co-ops, labor co-ops and equipment sharing co-ops. Topics of discussion will include about cooperative economic structure, democratic decision-making, and distribution of the surplus farmers collectively generate.

• A kitchen licensing workshop will be offered from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, and from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 19. Designed for farmers and those interested in home food processing for resale, this workshop will cover licensing requirements, food safety, liability insurance, labeling and organic certification requirements. Normally this is a full day, in-person workshop but it will be offered as two webinars this summer. Cost is $20 for MOFGA members and $30 for all others.

To register or for more details, go to mofga.org/MOFGA-Events.

