OAKLAND, Calif. — Houston Astros hitting coach Álex Cintrón faces a 20-game suspension and a fine for his role in a benches-clearing brawl at Oakland, a person with direct knowledge of the punishment said Tuesday.

In addition, Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano will receive a six-game suspension and a fine, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because Major League Baseball hadn’t made a formal announcement and was still finalizing the details.

Laureano was hit by a pitch from Humberto Castellanos with one out in the seventh inning of Oakland’s 7-2 victory Sunday. He began exchanging words with a gesturing Cintrón then left first base, threw down his batting helmet and began sprinting toward Cintrón.

Astros catcher Dustin Garneau tackled Laureano before the A’s outfielder got to the hitting coach. Laureano is a former Astros player and the rival clubs have been the top two in the AL West the past two years. A’s pitcher Mike Fiers, another former Houston player, revealed the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal in November to The Athletic.

INDIANS: Cleveland placed starters Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac on the restricted list after the pitchers broke team rules by leaving their hotel in Chicago last weekend and risked exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

Clevinger and Plesac went out Saturday night with a group of people following the Indians’ win over the White Sox. The team had implemented a code of conduct for players to follow on the road, forbidding them from socializing outside of team staff.

The Indians immediately sent Plesac home in a car service after learning of his violation, but the Indians were not aware Clevinger had been with him until after he flew back to Cleveland with his teammates, coaches and other personnel.

Both pitchers remain in quarantine. It’s not immediately clear when they’ll be back. Major League Baseball permits teams to use the restricted list for players who are unavailable to play for non-baseball reasons.

TIGERS: Detroit put first baseman C.J. Cron on the 10-day injured list with a left knee sprain.

Cron exited Monday night’s game against the Chicago White Sox in the fourth inning. He was hurt on a freak play in which a hard-hit ball by Danny Mendick bounced off him and was recovered by pitcher Daniel Norris, who retired Mendick with a diving tag.

Cron stayed on the ground in apparent pain during the play and afterward.

The Tigers added Cron this offseason to provide more power in what was an anemic lineup in 2019. He’s hitting .190 but has four home runs.

Detroit recalled infielder Willi Castro.

