Twelve Maine businesses made this year’s Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing privately owned companies, up from 11 last year and 10 in 2018.

Maine’s showing on the list was led by Portland skincare products maker Brickell Men’s Products, which came in at No. 133 with three-year revenue growth of 2,774 percent from 2017 to 2019. Brickell, which makes high-end skincare products for men, also was the highest-ranked Maine company on last year’s list, at No. 79 with 4,208 percent growth.

“We feel very fortunate on being the highest-ranked Maine company two years in a row,” Brickell CEO Josh Meyer said. “We’ve been lucky to hire some of the best people in Maine who continue to help drive our growth. The men’s grooming/skincare market is extremely popular right now, and our team has done an amazing job continuing to launch new, innovative products while being able to keep up with the demand from a manufacturing perspective.”

Next on the Inc. 5000 list from Maine was Mast Landing Brewing Co. of Westbrook at No. 330 with three-year growth of 1,378 percent. Mast Landing sells craft beer and showcases new products at festivals around the U.S. and internationally.

Another highly ranked Maine company on the Inc. 5000 list was Origin of Farmington, which manufactures athletic wear, lifestyle apparel, footwear and nutrition products. It was ranked No. 362 on the list with three-year revenue growth of 1,253 percent.

Other Maine companies on the list include STARC Systems of Brunswick (No. 1,058), Anchour of Lewiston (No. 1,133), Octane Marketing of Portland (No. 1,148), Tilson Technology Management of Portland (No. 2,078), Veritas Prime of Portland (No. 2,183), Sea Bags of Portland (No. 3,747), Logically of Portland (No. 3,837), MuniciPay of Portland (No. 4,869) and SaviLinx of Brunswick (No. 4,909).

“We’re honored to be included on the Inc. 5000 list for a second year in a row,” said, Chris Vickers, president and CEO of STARC Systems. “This recognition is a result of how hard our entire team has worked to deliver temporary containment systems and instant isolation solutions as quickly as possible to contractors and healthcare facilities across the country.”

Tilson, a national communications network development and professional services firm, earned its 10th consecutive spot on the Inc. 5000 list this year and is the only Maine-based company ever to rank 10 consecutive years. In the Inc. 5000’s 38-year history, there have only been 113 companies that have made the list ten times, a mere half a percent of listed companies, according to Inc. Media.

“We’re incredibly proud to have executed on a decade of sustainable growth, and I’m deeply grateful to the employees of Tilson who have made this happen with their dedication to our mission,” said Tilson CEO Joshua Broder. “Our mission to build America’s information infrastructure and keep Americans connected has never been more important than it is right now. While 2020 has been a challenging year in so many ways, America’s information infrastructure needs are greater than ever, and our ambition and growth goals are to meet those needs. I look forward to continued growth in the decade ahead.”

