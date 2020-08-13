Council, school seats up

Six candidates have taken out nomination papers for the Town Council and one for the School Committee as of Monday.

Seats on the Town Council expiring in November are those of Chairman Suzanne Phillips and Vice Chairman Ronald Shepard.

Town Clerk Laurie Nordfors said Monday that Phillips, Shepard, Christina Paul, Ryanne Joslin, Andrew Woody and former Town Councilor Paul Smith have papers out for the Town Council.

On the School Committee, the terms of Vice Chairperson Kate Livingston, Bill Benson and Jennifer Whitehead are expiring in November. Delvina Miremadi-Baldino has taken out papers to run for the committee, Nordfors said.

The filing deadline is end of the business day Sept. 4.

All seats are three-year terms and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Aug. 6 that the U.S. public debt was $26,498,332,916,065.93.

