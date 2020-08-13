NASHUA, N.H. – Philip James Crowley, 84, of Nashua, N.H. and formerly of Old Orchard Beach, passed away unexpectedly Friday afternoon, Aug. 7, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital. Born in Portland on April 2, 1936, he was a son of the late John Crowley and Esther (Snow) Crowley Taylor. Philip grew up in Old Orchard Beach and went to Cheverus High School. After serving in the Navy, he started a long career with the U.S. Postal Service; working as a letter carrier in Old Orchard Beach, and Waltham, Mass. His children have fond family memories of growing up in Scarborough with a playful and loving father. Prior to moving to Nashua, N.H. in 2017, Philip and Anna had wonderful times in the San Diego area for many years. Philip had a great sense of humor. His stories brought us all to laughter. He was a master at restoring furniture and happily finding value in discarded items. Philip was a devoted husband who had such a big heart.Members of his family include his wife, Anna M. (Gauthier) Crowley, whom he married on June 17, 1981 and shared 39 years together; three children, Lisa Crowley, Kevin Crowley and his wife Trish, and the late Michael Crowley, who passed away in 2014 and his wife, Karen; three stepdaughters, Kathleen (Ziehm) Libby, Michelle Ziehm and Mary Lee Ziehm; three grandchildren, Maegan Crowley, Kevin John Crowley and Morgan Crowley; five step-grandchildren, Joshua Libby, Cameron Libby, Shoshanna Lee, Dominic Iaconeta and Natalie Iaconeta; three great-grandchildren, Rebecca, Kaleigh and River Crowley; two brothers, John Crowley and Noel Crowley; also nieces, nephews and cousins.There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 216 East Dunstable Road, Nashua, Thursday, August 13 at 10 a.m. Note: If you cannot physically attend, please join us via livestream at: http://www.iccnashuanh.org Interment and Navy Honors will take place at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway in Boscawen, Friday, August 14 at 12:30 p.m. All are invited. Arrangements are in the care of the Farwell Funeral Service, 18 Lock Street, Nashua. http://www.farwellfuneralservice.com

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous