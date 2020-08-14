BIDDEFORD POOL — The Abenakee Golf Club recently reported that several or its members had tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter from Biddeford Pool Community Center President Joe Valenza.

The golf club, which also hold events, reported the information to Valenza who forwarded the news to community center members, “Following an August 1st golf tournament and a young peoples’ outdoor gathering on August 8th, several members tested positive for COVID-19. “Others are being tested, including members of the BP (Biddefod Pool) Yacht Club,” Valenza said in the letter.

“Everyone is being very transparent, and they wanted the community to know,” Valenza said, and added “Please be safe, observe social distance, wear a mask, and be thoughtful of others.”

The Anenakee Golf Club is a private, 9-hole, regulation length golf course, according to website GolfLink.com; it was founded in 1916.

Members of the Abenakee Golf Club were unavailable for comment prior to press time.

