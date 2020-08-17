Paula L. Cornelio 1941 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Paula L. Cornelio, 78, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Monday, August 10, 2020. She was born on October 3, 1941 in Livermore Falls, Maine, a daughter of Chester and Olive Virgin. Paula attended Jay schools, graduating from Jay High School, class of 1959. She married James J. Cornelio on July 23, 1960 in Riley, Maine. While Jim attended Farmington State Teachers College, Paula worked at the Livermore Falls Shoe Factory. After Jim got a teaching job in Bath, they relocated to Bath and eventually Brunswick. They quickly began their small family which included three daughters. Paula loved being a homemaker. She also loved her part time job at Bo-Peep Nursery School. When her girls got older, she took a job at the Times Record as a Circulation Assistant. In 1987, Paula was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. With the help of her doctors and the love and support of family and friends, she fought and won that battle. She lived a long cancer-free life for 33 years. Paula and Jim loved playing golf and in retirement found a second home in Spring Hill, Fla., in Timber Pines, a golfing community. For many years, they spent summers in Maine and winters in Florida. They made many good friends and memories in both places. Paula is predeceased by her parents, a brother, Harold ‘Bud’ Virgin, and a sister, Olive May Smith. She is survived by her husband, James J. Cornelio of Brunswick; three daughters, Catherine C. Reed and husband William of Bowdoinham, Charlene C. Newton and husband Michael of Bowdoin and Pamela J. Smith of Brunswick; one sister, Priscilla Farrington; 10 grandchildren, Kara Talton, Morgan Hahn, Kelsey Reed, William Reed, Charles Rothbacher, Kaitlyn Reed, Kadie Smith, Mitchell Smith, Rachael Smith and Angelina Smith; nine great-grandchildren. There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Paula’s memory to the ALS Association at http://www.als.org or the American Cancer Society at http://www.cancer.org .

