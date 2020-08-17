Two people arrested in connection with the murder of a Richmond man have been indicted on murder charges by a Sagadahoc County grand jury.

Tyon K. Shuron, 43, and Chanda Lilly, 31, were arrested about a month apart earlier this year in connection with the 2019 killing of Andrew Sherman.

In indictments Thursday, Shuron was charged with intentional or knowing murder, felony murder and tampering with a witness.

Lilly was charged with one count of felony murder.

Under Maine law, a person is guilty of felony murder if, acting alone or with other persons, the person commits or attempts to commit a felony — murder, robbery, burglary, kidnapping, arson, gross sexual assault or escape — that causes the death of another person.

The witness tampering indictment alleges Shuron, believing a criminal investigation was pending or would be conducted, attempted to cause Lilly to “testify or inform falsely or to withhold testimony, information or evidence” from Feb. 10 through July 15.

An indictment is not a determination of guilt, but it indicates enough evidence exists to proceed with formal charges and a trial.

Sherman, 48, was found dead Oct. 11 at his Kimball Street house, according to police. His body was discovered by a friend who had grown concerned because he had not seen Sherman in days.

Sherman’s death was deemed suspicious by state investigators, based on interviews with friends and family, evidence gathered from Sherman’s house and discussions with the state medical examiner.

Sherman’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. His death was declared a homicide Oct. 22.

The Maine State Police arrested Shuron on Feb. 7 at his house in Augusta. In the criminal complaint for that arrest, police wrote Sherman had been killed on or around Sept. 29, 12 days before his body was discovered.

On March 10, Chanda Lilly was arrested in Augusta on a charge of felony murder.

At the time of Lilly’s initial appearance at Superior Court in Bath, her lawyer, Clifford Strike, requested forensic examinations for competency and criminal responsibility.

Documents in both cases have been impounded at the request of the Office of the Maine Attorney General, meaning only certain people have access to those files.

Strike had agreed the results of the examinations he requested be sealed.

