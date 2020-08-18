BRIDGTON — Voters Tuesday will determine whether Bernard King or Paul Tworog will win a seat on the Board of Selectmen. The candidates tied with 347 votes each in the July 14 election.

King, a 32-year veteran of the Police Department who served on the Selectboard from 2011 to 2017, told the Lakes Region Weekly in an interview in June that the biggest challenge facing the town right now is the economy. He said that although he leans fiscally conservative, he’s willing to “spend money on a project that will benefit the town … sometimes I just go gut feeling.”

Tworog, a member of the Planning Board, said in June that he also wants to focus on growing the town’s economy, especially as a summer tourist destination. He added that the services the town provides need to be “in line with the demographics,” pointing to the town’s large elderly population. “I really am going to focus on listening to all the people and working for all the people of Bridgton,” he said.

Voting will take place Aug. 25 at the Bridgton Town Hall at 26 North High St. The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

