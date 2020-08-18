I have been a mail processing clerk at the Southern Maine Processing and Distribution Center for the United States Post Office for 25 years.

Like many other companies and businesses, we, too, are working our way through this COVID-19 pandemic. We have many employees with the same issues as those who are out of work because of the pandemic. But I want to reassure the public that we are processing mail at our facility every day – that has not changed.

Most of all our mail is run through machinery at the plant and there can be delays in processing when we have issues with them. We take pride in the work we do and aim at making sure that your letters and packages are delivered every day. The new postmaster general, unlike other postmasters general, who came up through the Postal Service system, is making decisions based on the financial position we are in.

For us, we are a service to the American people – always have been since the start of the service. However, like everything else, time and money changed.

I just want you to know we are working every day to get you your mail. Our clerks, mail handlers, letter carriers, maintenance and custodians are the heroes of the Postal Service, and that isn’t going to change.

Thank you for your continued support of the United States Postal Service. As they say, “The eagle flies forward.”

Kathy Olore

Gorham

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: