LANCASTER, N.H. ? Therese Lizotte, 91, formerly of Cedar Street in Gilman, Vt., died Wednesday August 12, 2020, at Country Village Genesis Eldercare Center, Lancaster.

Mrs. Lizotte was born in Berlin, N.H., on June 20, 1929, the daughter of Israel and Alma (Roberge) Dubois. She resided in the Biddeford and Saco area for many years and was a graduate of Biddeford High School. She worked for a time as a production line worker at Saco Industries in Biddeford and later moved to Lawrence, Mass., where she was employed with Ames Department Store for 14 years. She retired in 1990 and moved to Gilman, Vt.

Surviving family members include nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Lizotte and a brother, Joseph Raymond Dubois.

A graveside service will be held Friday morning, August 21, at 11 a.m., in St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Littleton, N.H.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main Street, Lancaster, N.H. For more information or to send an online condolence please go to http://www.baileyfh.net.

