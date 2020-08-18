GOLF

Len Cole shot a 3-under par 69 to take the lead after the first round of the Maine Senior Amateur Championship on Tuesday at Riverside Golf Course.

Cole, the 2018 champion and Maine Senior Player of the Year, made five birdies on the back nine. He had a one-shot lead over James O’Sullivan. Daniel Falcone and Michael O’Brien, while Mark Plummer Gary Manoogian and Tom Chard are three back.

The second and final round starts Wednesday at 7 a.m., with the leaders teeing off at 1 p.m.

NEPGA: Falmouth Country Club professional Shawn Warren has a six-shot lead after two rounds at the New England PGA Section Championship at Myopia Hunt Club in Hamilton, Massachusetts.

Warren, the 2019 champion, followed his first-round 69 with a 68 and is at -5 for the tournament. He is six shots in front of Scott Johnson at plus 1, and there are four players at plus 3.

Warren also won the event in 2013. He tees off in the final round at 11:51 a.m. on Wednesday.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Alabama will allow about 20% capacity for games at Bryant-Denny Stadium this season.

The university released its plans for dealing with COVID-19 at games, noting seating will be set up to allow social distancing.

n LSU coach Ed Orgeron says the defending national champion Tigers have had “very few” players test positive for COVID-19.

Orgeron said during a video conference Tuesday that the team had “two or three guys that are out” because of positive tests. He did not specify which players had tested positive.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: In another restructuring move following the humiliating loss to Bayern Munich, Barcelona on Tuesday ended its contract with former player Éric Abidal, who as sports director clashed with Lionel Messi this year.

Barcelona said the club and Abidal “have reached an agreement for the ending of the contract that united the two parties.”

