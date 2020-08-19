As a member of the Gray community, as well as a small business owner, I support Sue Austin as my representative in Augusta. Sue represents my values and interests with enthusiasm and consideration. Her care and concern for her constituents can be seen in her tireless efforts to bring the very best leadership to our community. Sue brings not only considerable experience to her position as a representative, but is also a lifelong member of the community, raising her own family here. Your vote for Sue Austin means that you are putting the community you love in great hands.

Julie Watt

Gray

