Let me tell you why I am voting no on Gray’s LD1 question on Sept. 8

The councilors are saying they do not have a budget unless this article passes. Not true. Taxpayers OK’d spending needed to run the town. What the voters are saying is you must spend within your budget. Buy a Ford instead of a Lincoln.

Last year the LD1 passed with 276 votes cast to increase spending and raise taxes. This year over 800 voters said no to excess spending. There is an actual increase in this budget of approximately $167,000. Shouldn’t that be enough? Also, the taxpayers OK’d spending over $800,000 out of savings (in Article 11). Councilors stated it was for infrastructure.

A misleading statement is taxpayers must vote referendum. This is only true if there was no other choice. The council can accept the results of the July vote.

Councilor Anne Gass stated that towns and cities exceed their spending all the time, like it’s no biggie. Actually, most cities and towns stay within the state mandated limits. In fact, Title 30a Sec 5721A paragraph 2 clearly states “a municipality MAY NOT in any year adopt a property tax levy that exceeds the property tax limit established …” except in 5 circumstances. None are listed as mandated by law. Lack of transparency.

When town officials don’t get their way, they state it’s because the taxpayers are confused and don’t know what they are doing, forcing voters back to polls till they get their way.

My last and most important reason for voting no to Article 10 is because my vote mattered. No one has a right to do a do-over and play with my vote. How about you? How angry do you have to get before you tell the council enough is enough!

Fran Monroe

Gray

