As it stands now, there is no incentive for President Trump and his allies to change the Postal Service one iota. If one votes absentee in this coming election, it’s possible that a vote may not count.

There is an alternative. As an act of patriotism, citizens may have to vote at their polling places in person. Absentee in-person voting starts, I believe, on Oct. 5 in this state (call your municipal clerk’s office first regarding hours and ballot availability), and if people practice social distancing and wear masks, then absentee in-person voting can be safe.

All the postal slowdown is going to accomplish is a lot of uncounted ballots, something unacceptable in a free society.

Tom Dipasqua

Scarborough

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: