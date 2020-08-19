Document scale, scope of problem

To the editor,

Do you smell petroleum fumes at your home? At your workplace? At the playground? In the morning? In the middle of the night? Fumes from the city’s petroleum tank farms have been a problem in South Portland and Portland for years. We have a chance to change that, and you can help.

The state legislature will soon review a proposal by the Department of Environmental Protection on how to best monitor and control emissions from those tanks. It’s important that the people who live near them and who have to cope with hazardous emissions have the strongest voice possible. To that end, we need to document the scale and scope of the problem.

The free SmellMyCity app lets residents record air quality issues with just a few clicks. The app tracks smell, location, severity and any associated symptoms. You can download SmellMyCity from the Apple App Store or on Google Play, then report a smell wherever and whenever you notice it.

Try the app — it’s simple to use — and then tell your neighbors about it. The reports will make it clearer to city and state officials just how many people in the region are affected and how often. They will strengthen testimony in Augusta when the results of Sen. Rebecca Millett tank farm study bill (LD1915) are presented for a public hearing. They will be used to advocate for strong regulations, for the health of our whole community.

Chelsea Byun, Roberta Zuckerman

South Portland

