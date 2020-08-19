TORONTO — The Tampa Bay Lightning eliminated Columbus from the Stanley Cup playoffs in five games on Wednesday, rallying from a two-goal, third-period deficit before beating the Blue Jackets 5-4 on Brayden Point’s goal 5:12 into overtime.

Point also delivered the winner in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series, a five-overtime thriller that wound up being the fourth-longest game in NHL history.

Kevin Shattenkirk and Anthony Cirelli scored in the final eight minutes of regulation to wipe out a 4-2 deficit. Earlier, Columbus scored four consecutive times to overcome an early two-goal deficit of its own.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 37 of 41 shots for Tampa Bay, which was swept from the first round by the Blue Jackets last season.

Joonas Korpisalo had 20 saves for Columbus.

Tyler Johnson and Blake Coleman scored within a 61-second span to give the Lightning an early 2-0 lead that Columbus answered with goals by Nick Foligno, Kevin Stenlund and Alexander Wennberg, who put the Blue Jackets ahead 3-2 with 15.8 seconds remaining in the second period.

Oliver Bjorkstrand’s third goal of the series made it 4-2 early in the third. Tampa Bay rallied, with Shattenkirk beating Korpisalo from the top of the right circle and the Lightning pulling even when the puck glanced off Cirelli’s left skate into the net with 1:38 remaining in regulation.

TUESDAY’S LATE GAME

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4, BLACKHAWKS 3: Alex Tuch scored the tiebreaking goal 1:34 into the third period, and the Vegas Golden Knights rallied from an early two-goal deficit to eliminate Chicago Blackhawks in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday night.

Vegas, the top-seed in the Western Conference, became the first team in the Stanley Cup playoffs to advance to the conference semifinals. The Golden Knights will face the lowest remaining seed in the next round.

The Blackhawks unlikely postseason run came to an end despite controlling most of the first period. Jonathan Toews scored his fifth of the postseason and Alex DeBrincat scored at 18:19 of the first to give the Blackhawks a 2-0 lead.

Corey Crawford, who made 48 saves in a masterful Game 4 performance to keep Chicago alive, made 35 saves in Game 5. But Crawford couldn’t withstand a continued onslaught of pressure by the Golden Knights, capped by Tuch’s goal, using his size to hold off defenseman Adam Boqvist and score the deciding goal.

NOTES

SENATORS: A former Ottawa Senators assistant general manager and the NHL team reached an undisclosed settlement with a hotel shuttle driver, who sued both for negligence after being harassed in Buffalo two years ago.

The driver’s lawyer, Charles Desmond, cited a confidentiality agreement in declining to reveal details of the settlement reached Monday. The lawsuit sought unspecified damages from the Senators and Randy Lee, who had already pleaded guilty to a criminal violation for inappropriate actions and comments he made to the then-19-year-old driver while being shuttled to his hotel.

“My client is happy with the settlement, happy to put it behind him, and glad to move forward with his life,” Desmond told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Lee’s lawyer, Max Humann declined comment. The Ottawa Senators’ lawyer, Dennis Vacco, declined comment, and referred questions to the team. The Senators did not return a message seeking comment. Representatives of the sports bar and grill, named 716, where Lee was a patron and also named in the lawsuit, did not respond to a message.

The encounter happened in May 2018, while Lee was attending the annual NHL draft-eligible scouting combine.

The then-57-year-old Lee was visibly drunk at 716, when he requested for the specific driver to take him back to the hotel. Lee then touched his own genitalia, made lewd comments and rubbed the driver’s shoulders during the five-minute trip.

