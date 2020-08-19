FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Déja vu fogged across the Patriots’ practice fields Tuesday morning as Devin Ross reeled in the highlight of the day for the second straight practice.

Just as he had in New England’s first padded practice, Ross burned a defender and went full-extension to haul in a Brian Hoyer deep ball down the right sideline. Both grabs drew huge reactions from his teammates. He could have netted the hat trick on Wednesday, but Ross was finally overthrown and a deep ball tumbled to the turf.

The 2019 practice squad member is making a heck of an early impression.

A quick 5-foot-9 wide out, Ross went undrafted in 2018 and was a practice squad player for the Titans and Eagles before landing on New England’s last October. Coach Bill Belichick lauded Ross’ work ethic in his Wednesday morning press conference and acknowledged that he may have been battling through injuries last season.

“Devin’s a hardworking kid,” Belichick said. “I think when we got him last year, I’m not sure that he was 100 percent healthy… I think that he’s improved from this year to last year. We’ll see how things go here, but yeah, he looks like he’s ready to go and ready to compete, and we’ll see how that all comes together.”

On a video conference Wednesday afternoon, Ross was eager to report he’s now feeling as good as he ever has. With a number of Patriots wide receivers dealing with issues – N’Keal Harry and Jeff Thomas have missed practice while Julian Edelman was limited Tuesday – Ross has been relishing the chance to get extra looks.

“My receiver coach (Mick Lombardi) mentioned that every rep we get is like a piece of gold and I took that to heart,” Ross said. “I feel like it’s a true statement. Every time you get a chance to go out there it’s a great opportunity to be able to put something great out there and make a name for yourself and show your coaches and teammates what you can do.”

Ross has certainly capitalized on those opportunities early in camp.

Still a serious underdog for a 53-man roster spot, Ross is forcing himself onto the radar of anybody watching these practices. And though he may be a long shot, the 25-year-old isn’t lacking in confidence.

“I come to the line every time out of the huddle with the mindset that no one can match me or cover me,” Ross said. “That’s the mindset I always come to the game with. I just feel like I want to be the best player I can so I come to the line with complete confidence, 110 percent. I know that I’ve prepared well and I’m just ready to go at all times, I’ve just got that chip on my shoulder. I feel like it’s me vs. me.”

So where does that chip stem from?

“My chip comes from being undrafted a couple of years ago. That’s the main thing,” Ross said. “And from my family growing up in the Los Angeles area, not always in good terms and everything just wanting to be able to (do) what my mom and dad inspired me every day to do.

“It’s bigger than myself so I want to be able to help them and do everything I can to be able to represent my family well and make the Ross last name mean something more than it already does. That’s my chip. I come every day ready to work. I’m working for my family not just myself.”

