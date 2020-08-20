BIDDEFORD — In these pandemic times, with unemployment high and some businesses wondering how they’ll keep the doors open; many families are struggling.

Sometimes, the needs are vast, and sometimes the needs can be met with just a bit of help, like with payment of an electric bill, a food gift card, paying a car registration so a worker can get to their job, or other tangible acts of kindness that can keep families afloat.

That’s what Mesha Quinn, director of Economic Opportunity at York County Community Action Corporation is finding. So when Hannaford’s vice president of retail operations, Jim Hamilton, dropped by the agency’s Biddeford office Thursday, Aug. 13 with a $25,000 check, it was very welcome.

“This is wonderful,” Quinn said.

The award, part of a $250,000 contribution from Hannaford to agencies in New England and New York, where the company has 184 stores, is expected to help about 300 York County families as they cope with the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re excited to announce this partnership to help children and families,” said YCCAC Deputy Director Carter Friend.

Friend said YCCAC and Hannaford already partner in other ways: patients who use the agency’s Nasson Health Care can get a prescription to Hannaford to promote healthy eating; the WIC program designed for women, infants, and children; and a transportation promotion in the agency’s Sanford location.

“We’ve all gone through a very tough time” with the impact of COVID-19 on families and communities, said Hamilton. He said one-third of families will struggle with housing and other costs.

“Our purpose is to nourish families,” he said, adding the company is glad to be able to help.

According to a May report by the Urban Institute, more than four in 10 parents reported that they or someone in their family lost work or work-related income because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Many parents reported making difficult financial decisions because of the impact of the outbreak on their families. Of all parents surveyed by the Urban Institute, 49.6 percent reported that their family put off major purchases, 31 percent reported their family cut back spending on food, and 30.2 percent reported that their family cut into savings or increased credit card debt, the May report stated.

Quinn spoke of a business owner who had to close her cafe during the height of the pandemic, and contacted YCCAC, afraid she wouldn’t be able to keep her home, or feed her children. The cafe owner received assistance, and also developed a business plan that helped her open her business again.

As an example of the need, Quinn said the agency took referrals for the Maine State Housing Authority rent relief program — and received 275 in all.

As well as the $25,000 check, Hannaford also delivered $600 in food gift cards to the agency.

They made a similar award to Penquis Community Action on Wednesday.

It is “critically important” for companies like Hannaford to become involved, Friend said.

“It takes a community coming together” to get through a crisis like the pandemic, he said.

“We don’t always have resources like these,” said Quinn. “It makes a difference.”

