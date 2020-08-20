NEW HIRES

Amplify Additive of Scarborough has hired Jeff Laniewski as vice president of operations, and Andre Clement as industrial designer for the orthopedic implant technology company. Laniewski, who has over 30 years of senior-level business operations experience, most recently taught entrepreneurship and business marketing classes to high school students in Arizona, where he was recognized by the state for the program’s innovative and creative approach to youth education.

Clement, a Wentworth Institute of Technology graduate, has experience in a variety of design-oriented businesses and companies, including BEAM Interactive in Boston, and SCA Development International, a high-end furniture design consultancy based in Natick, Massachusetts. Clement previously ran his own consultancy, Clement Collaborative Design.

Matthew Poulin has joined Northwestern Mutual, a financial security company in Portland, as a financial representative. Poulin will be part of a team of specialists offering comprehensive financial planning, guidance and solutions for a variety of financial needs and goals for clients. Poulin was previously a home loan consultant at Caliber Home Loans in Portland.

Donato Tramuto has joined Promerica Health as chairman in residence. Tramuto most recently served as CEO for Tivity Health, a leading provider of fitness, nutrition and social engagement solutions, and has more than 35 years of health care experience. In 2011, Tramuto founded Health eVillages, a nonprofit organization that provides mobile health technology in challenging clinical environments.

PROMOTIONS

Camden National Bank has promoted Timothy P. Nightingale to executive vice president and chief credit officer, and Ryan A. Smith to executive vice president of commercial banking. Nightingale joined the bank more than 20 years ago and most recently served as executive vice president and senior loan officer. Smith has been promoted to leadership roles in commercial banking, treasury management and credit administration since joining Camden in 2012.

Laure Johnson has been promoted to community services director at SeniorsPlus, the western Maine-designated Area Agency on Aging headquartered in Lewiston. Johnson will primarily ensure compliance with regulations, policies and procedures, data collection, and federal, state and grant reports. Johnson, who was most recently community services supervisor, joined the agency in 2012 and is a licensed social worker.

APPOINTMENTS AND HONORS

Deborah Roy began her one-year term as president of the American Society of Safety Professionals on July 1. Roy, who recently retired from L.L.Bean as corporate director of health, safety and wellness, is also president of SafeTech Consultants Inc., and a nationally recognized consultant and speaker in occupational safety and health.

The Insurance Professionals of Greater Portland, member of the International Association of Insurance Professionals, named Robyn Palardis Insurance Professional of the Year, and Jessica Meierdirk Rookie of the Year. Palardis is field manager at Patriot Insurance Company, while Meierdirk is commercial account manager at Clark Insurance. Criteria for both awards consider the member’s participation in association activities, involvement in the insurance industry, education programs and activities undertaken in the community. Members with a minimum of 10 years in the insurance industry are eligible for the Professional of the Year award, while those in their first two years of membership qualify for the Rookie of the Year honor.

