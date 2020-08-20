NORTON, Mass. — Tiger Woods got off to a hot start Thursday before even hitting his first shot.

The images of Woods on the practice range rubbing his upper back with a towel and placing a cold bottle of water on the back of his neck was alarming for someone who has endured four back surgeries. He said last month at the Memorial that he has days when his back doesn’t feel right.

This wasn’t one of them.

Woods had some heating oils applied to his upper back before teeing off in The Northern Trust, and they were a little spicy. He was rubbing off the excess and trying to cool it down with the water.

Once he got on the TPC Boston, it took him a little more time to heat up.

Woods didn’t make a birdie until a two-putt on the par-5 18th hole as he made the turn, and then he ran off four birdies in a six-hole stretch on the front nine for a 3-under 68. That left him four shots behind Harris English among the early starters.

“My lower back is used to it,” Woods said of the hot oils. “We do it all the time just so I can get loose. I decided to put some up on my neck, and it’s not as tolerant as my lower back, so it gets awfully hot. It’s common in pretty much every other sport, and especially hockey. Those guys put some pretty hot stuff on their legs, but you become accustomed to it.

“My lower back is pretty immune to it,” he said. “But my neck is not.”

His 68 was his lowest start since his last victory at the Zozo Championship in Japan, though it’s a small sample size. Woods has played only five times since then. Having played only twice since the PGA Tour resumed in June, he has slipped to No. 49 in the FedEx Cup with a goal of being among the top 30 after two weeks so he can reach the Tour Championship.

WOMEN’S BRITISH OPEN: The opening round of the first women’s major of a pandemic-affected year was a slog for many of the world’s biggest names at Royal Troon on Thursday, but not for Amy Olson. The American was the only player to shoot below 70 in what some said was a four-club wind on the famous links in Troon. Scotland, and her 4-under 67 gave her a three-stroke lead.

“It was the best ball-striking day of my life,” said Olson, who grew up hitting a low ball in strong winds in North Dakota, standing her in good stead for links play. “But I can’t even describe how difficult it was out there.”

Only two others in the 144-player field – Sophia Popov of Germany and Marina Alex of the United States – shot under par, both with rounds of 70.

“It was brutal,” said Popov, who was playing in 117 degrees in Arizona last week and only arrived in Scotland on Tuesday.

Danielle Kang would agree. The highest-ranked competitor at Troon this week finished eagle-birdie-birdie just to shoot 76 along with defending champion Hinako Shibuno of Japan.

WALES OPEN: Sam Horsfield began his bid for a third title in four starts on the European Tour by shooting 2-over 73 in the first round at Newport, Wales Open on Thursday, leaving him seven strokes off the lead held by Jordan Smith and Connor Syme.

Horsfield won the Hero Open three weeks ago for his first professional title and followed that up with victory at the Celtic Classic on Sunday.

Back at the same Celtic Manor course four days later for the latest event in the tour’s U.K. Swing, Horsfield birdied three of his first five holes but then bogeyed four of his next five. He also had a double-bogey 6 at the 15th.

