SCARBOROUGH ? Warren M. Champlin II, 69, of Scarborough passed away on August 12, 2020 at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Warren was born in Waterville to Warren M. Champlin, Sr. and Flora Wing Champlin on May 5, 1951. He attended Lawrence High School and the University of Maine at Orono. He married Lois A. Davis on Oct. 11, 1981 in Unity.

Warren was a successful insurance agent and owned the Champlin Insurance Agency for 20 years. He was also the founding president of the Unity chapter of the Rotary Club. He was proud of his awards in basketball at Lawrence High School and his several Insurance Company awards. For several years, he enjoyed having a place on Penobscot Bay and boating.

Warren is survived by his wife, Lois Champlin and their sons Reece, Spencer and Brady Champlin.

There will be no funeral service at this time.

Warren’s family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Heibert, the medical team at Maine Medical Center who provided the utmost care and treatment, and the Home Care nurses who attended him at his home.

