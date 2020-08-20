BIDDEFORD — The Biddeford & Saco Chamber of Commerce & Industry held a ribbon cutting Aug. 13 welcoming two businesses to 160 Main St. in Biddeford.

Wooven moved from Water Street to Main Street earlier this spring; it features handwoven and recycled textiles for women, men and the home sourced in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia. Wooven also has face masks made from their signature fabrics available both in the shop and online at www.wooven.com

Next door, Vieux owner Kyle Purinton has filled his storefront at 160 Main St. with highly sought after antiques, collectibles and vintage items. It is open weekends 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday and by appointment. For more information, call 207-571-9199 or email [email protected]

“Obviously it’s been a very tough year for all of us, but that’s what makes this all the more inspiring, to see this continued growth and energy and entrepreneurial spirit. The “Biddesance” continues,” said chamber Executive Director Jim Labelle.

Mathew Eddy, Planning and Development director for the City of Biddeford said both businesses add a vitality to Main Street.

“It’s exactly what we need,” Eddy said. “In a very short period of time you’re going to have over 250 new households in the mill district, which is all a part of the mix that’s really going to make this a very active area.”

Ron Briggs, owner of Wooven said he’s excited to officially open on Main Street, despite the uncertainty for businesses operating during the pandemic.

“Biddeford is only going one way, and that’s up, and we’re thrilled to be a part of it,” he said.

For more information on the Biddeford & Saco Chamber of Commerce & Industry, visit biddefordsacochamber.org.

