Registration for fall classes for York County Senior College are underway. In adapting to the coronavirus pandemic, classes will take place outdoors in nature and on Zoom.

Three courses will take place on-site, including: Plein Air Watercolor or Acrylic Sketching, using nature as our subject, we will sketch with paint seascapes, gardens, or whatever excites your imagination at the different venues; Plein Air Watercolor — Making Water Behave in the Elements, this class is for painters at all levels who are interested in on-site painting-sites will include local natural landscapes, village and urban settings and more; Photography, come learn the basic camera settings of your DSLR camera (no point and shoot) including ISO, shutter speed, and aperture all in a practical outdoor setting.

Volunteers will teach the classes, which will take place at various scenic locations and follow all CDC and state guidelines in the era of COVID-19.

Zoom technology will be used for five classes that participants can enjoy in the comfort of their home. These courses include: Bring a Book to Zoom, literature enables the reader to visit places, experierience events, meet people, listen to opinions, feel people’s joys and sufferings, the book list is located at yorkcountyseniorcollege.org on the Home page;

Politics and the 2020 Election, will discuss questions like who will be elected president, and what will be the outcome in be Congress and in Maine; Remembering the 40s, students will enjoy the decade’s most popular radio, film, and stage music against the back-drop of one of the most salient periods in the history of the United States; The Way They Were, this course is an attempt to re-visit the time in America of our parents and ancestors — The Gilded Age through the Roaring Twenties; and The History and Masterpieces of American Art – Part 1, Explore together the history of their paintings from the Colonial Period up to the mid-19th century.

Emails will go out to our member list with the class and registration information. Cost is $25, which is good for the fall and spring semesters; indicate if you have a credit from our cancelled spring 2020 classes. Mail-in registrations will be accepted in the order they are received and no walk in registrations will be accepted. For questions call our phone line at (207-229-1789) or email [email protected]

