The drive-up and take-home Bean Hole Bean Supper will take place at Blue Point Congregational Church, 236 Pine Point Road, Scarborough, on Saturday, Aug. 29. Pick up is between 3 and 5 p.m.

The menu per person will include 8 oz. beans (navy beans, kidney bean or a combination), 4 oz. coleslaw, 4 oz. mac and cheese, 1 red skin hot dog, 1 roll and dessert — a choice of blueberry cake or chocolate Texas sheet cake. Cost is $8 for one person, $15 for two and 30 for four..

Individual items are also available.

To order, complete an online order form at www.bluepointchurch.org, or call in your order at 883-6540 and leave a message with your name, phone number and what you would like to order.

Place your order by Wednesday, Aug. 26 and the order will be confirmed before Aug. 29.

Advance orders are encouraged, but orders that day will be filled as supplies last.

