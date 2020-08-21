An informative historical marker sign has been installed at the Quaker Ridge Meeting House in Casco to coincide with Maine’s bicentennial in 2020, inviting visitors to appreciate this notable landmark and step inside. Members of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers) continue to worship in this building during the summer months. Photo courtesy of Daniel Crofts

 

With the new sign, from left, are Doug Malcolm, Tammy Louko, Christine Holden, Chris Beach, Kathy Beach, Lisa Sutton, Betsy Crofts and Sarah Crofts. The new sign calls attention to Quaker testimonies in support of social justice. “It is entirely fitting,” notes Betsy Maxfield Crofts of Casco, “that our sign appeared at just the same moment when white Americans were being forced to grapple with the ugly history of racial injustice. Quakers today stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.” Photo courtesy of Daniel Crofts

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, the Lakes Region Weekly is featuring historical highlights from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.

