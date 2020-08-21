Annual Volunteer Awards

The Town of Gray was unable to hold its Annual Volunteer Award Banquet, but volunteers from the 2019-2020 season were still recognized and given their accolades.

Volunteer of The Year: Karen Taylor. A Gray Historical Society member for nearly 30 years, Taylor was the driving force behind the relocation of the soldier’s monument in 1997 and the inscribing of the names of over 200 veterans. She is a member of the Pennell Alumni and Crystal Lake Association as well as other civic organizations and committees over the years.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Charlena Walker. A volunteer at the Maine Wildlife Park for at least 17 years, Walker also volunteers for Friends of the Maine Wildlife Park, the Dry Mills Schoolhouse Committee and Gray Historical Society.

Evelyn Morrill Durgin Award: Jennifer Dupuis. Dupuis is a longtime member of the GNG Lions Club, Dry Mills Schoolhouse Committee; Gray First Congregational Church: Sunday School, Meet and Greet outreach and Music Program.

Gray Spirit of America Foundation Award: Ray Clark. The editor of the former Gray News is an active member of the Gray Public Library Association and Friends of Maine Wildlife Park and performer of many public readings in Gray.

Committee of the Year: Community Economic Development Committee. CEDC’s goals have been the beautification, revitalization, traffic calming and retaining the rural character of the Gray Village.

Organization of the Year: Gray New Gloucester Little League. Involving as many as 350 GNG kids, GNGLL is supported through the generosity of more than 24 local businesses and groups. Adult volunteers serve on the Board of Directors, as coaches and umpires and managing concessions, while maintaining the equipment, fields and more.

GNG Youth Soccer

Weekly Skills and Drills Instruction for children ages 3-12 Saturdays at the New Gloucester Fairgrounds Park. GNG Youth Soccer runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m Sept. 12 through Oct. 24 with a rain date of Oct. 31. Register before Aug. 31 at grayrec.com.

Mack’s Ride

American Legion Post 86 will be open from 2-7 p.m. Aug. 29 to raise funds for the Matt Smith Scholarship Fund and to support Mack’s Ride. The event includes a 50/50 raffle, silent auction and food following the ride. Call 657-4884 for more information.

Improving Forest Lake properties

Funding and free consultations are available in 2020 and 2021 to improve properties near Forest Lake. Fifteen $250 grant funds are available to help purchase improvement practices. If you are interested in a free consultation to obtain recommendations and to see if you property qualifies, contact Heather Huntt of Cumberland County Soil and Water Conservation District at [email protected] (preferred) or 415-8788.

Marilyn Keating-Porcaro can be contacted at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: