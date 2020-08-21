I first heard of Stacy Brenner through her work with the Maine Farmland Trust and the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association.

I have since then learned more about her through her work in the community with local schools and hosting summer camps. When the pandemic hit, she stepped up and returned to nursing to pitch in, all while running her farming business. She knows the need for a stronger social safety net for Maine families, especially around health care and food insecurity.

She has the passion and knowledge and is willing to do the hard work to find the solutions to get the job done for us in Augusta. I encourage anyone reading this to join me in supporting and, more importantly, voting for Democrat Stacy Brenner for Maine Senate in District 30.

John Tiedje

Gorham

