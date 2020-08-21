Dorothy M. Wallace 1928 – 2020 RICHMOND – Dorothy M. Wallace, 92, died on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at Mid Coast Hospital, Brunswick. She was born on Jan. 1, 1928 in Brunswick, the daughter of John and Katherine Goodenow. Dot attended Brunswick and Richmond schools. She later married Robert Wallace Sr. on May 23, 1947. Before retiring, Dot was a longtime dairy farmer, working with her late husband Bob, who passed away in August of 2000. She was a member of the Progressive and Enterprise Granges. Also the friendship club, extension, Snow birds, snow rovers, and senior bowling league in Brunswick. Dot enjoyed reading, playing cards, and particularly being with family. Dot was predeceased by her parents; husband, Robert Wallace; companion, Gerald “Spike” Guiou; twins, Richard and Russell; brother John Goodenow Jr., and sister Margaret Goodenow. She is survived by her son, Robert Wallace Jr. and wife Bev of Bowdoinham, daughter, Kathleen Knight and husband Norman of Richmond; sister, Betty Eaton and husband Otis of Topsham; grandchildren, Christopher Wallace of South Freeport, Norman Knight Jr. and wife Summer of Scarborough, Dee Blake of Richmond, Melanie Anair and husband Richard of Richmond, Todd Burns and wife Diane of Sabattus; great-grandchildren, Mason, Ryan, Logan, Destiny, Connor, Kylie; many nieces and nephews; also, special “adopted son” Keith Guiou and wife Karen. A special thanks to all the kids that worked on the farm over the years. A gravedside service will take place on Saturday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. in the Ridge Cemetery, Bowdoinham. A gathering will follow at 85 Lincoln St., Richmond. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Richmond Nazarene Church or the Golden Oldies Senior Center, Richmond.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous